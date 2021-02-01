An ACC battle is on tap Monday between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 10-4 overall and 7-1 at home, while Georgia Tech is 8-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a winning straight-up record. The Cardinals are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a winning percentage above .600.

The Cardinals are favored by four points in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -4

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 134.5 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -180, Georgia Tech +155

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals absorbed a 54-50 loss to Clemson on Wednesday. Carlik Jones scored 11 points and dealt three assists in the loss.

Jones leads Louisville with 17.8 points and 4.6 assists per game. Jaelyn Withers pulls down 7.6 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets strolled past the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, earning a 76-65 victory. Moses Wright led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

Jose Alvarado leads Georgia Tech with 18.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, while Wright pulls down 7.2 rebounds per outing.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Louisville vs. Georgia Tech? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Georgia Tech vs. Louisville spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.