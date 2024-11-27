The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers meet the Louisville Cardinals in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Thursday. Indiana is coming off a 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro last Thursday, while Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61 on Friday. The Cardinals (3-1), who finished 15th in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 3-17 and were 8-24 overall a year ago, are 0-3 on neutral courts since the start of 2023-24. The Hoosiers (4-0), who tied for sixth in the Big Ten at 10-10 and were 19-14 overall, are 3-3 on neutral courts since the beginning of last season.

Tip-off from Imperial Arena at Paradise Island, Bahamas, is set for noon ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 12-9, including a 4-3 edge in games played on neutral courts. The Hoosiers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Louisville picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Indiana. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Louisville vs. Indiana:

Louisville vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -2.5



Louisville vs. Indiana over/under: 153.5 points

Louisville vs. Indiana money line: Louisville +130, Indiana -155

LOU: The Cardinals have hit the game total under in 17 of their last 31 games (+1.60 units)

IND: The Hoosiers have hit the money line in 19 of their last 32 games (+10.50 units)

Why you should back Indiana

Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako helps power the Hoosiers. He has reached double-figure scoring in three of four games, including a 31-point and nine-rebound effort in an 80-61 win over SIU Edwardsville on Nov. 6. He scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in a 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois on Nov. 10. For the season, he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes.

Sophomore guard Myles Rice is coming off back-to-back 20-plus point games. He scored 20 points and added six assists and five rebounds in the win over UNC Greensboro. He poured in 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in an 87-71 win over South Carolina on Nov. 16. For the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes.

Why you should back Louisville

Senior guard Reyne Smith helps power the Cardinals' offense. In four games off the bench, he is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and one assist in 25.3 minutes of action. He is connecting on 42.5% of his field goals, including 42.1% from 3-point range and 90% of his free throws. He scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win over Winthrop. He had 18 points and five rebounds in a 77-55 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 9.

Senior guard Chucky Hepburn also leads the way. Hepburn, a three-year starter at Wisconsin, is in his first season with the Cardinals. In four starts, he is averaging 10.5 points, four assists, three steals and 2.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. He is connecting on 44.8% of his field goals and 92.3% of his free throws. In a 100-68 win over Bellarmine on Nov. 19, he scored 16 points and added five assists, four steals and two rebounds.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 146 combined points.



So who wins Louisville vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.