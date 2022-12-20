Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Louisville

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-5; Louisville 2-9

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons' road trip will continue as they head to KFC Yum! Center at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. U of L should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bisons will be looking to right the ship.

Lipscomb came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday, falling 83-75. Lipscomb's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Will Pruitt, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, U of L beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 61-55 this past Saturday. Guard El Ellis (13 points) and forward Sydney Curry (13 points) were the top scorers for U of L.

Lipscomb is now 7-5 while the Cardinals sit at 2-9. U of L is 1-0 after wins this year, and the Bisons are 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.