Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Louisville

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-5; Louisville 2-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Lipscomb Bisons to KFC Yum! Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Cardinals should still be riding high after a victory, while Lipscomb will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, U of L beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 61-55 this past Saturday. Guard El Ellis (13 points) and forward Sydney Curry (13 points) were the top scorers for U of L.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday, falling 83-75. A silver lining for Lipscomb was the play of guard Will Pruitt, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cardinals are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

U of L is now 2-9 while the Bisons sit at 7-5. U of L is 1-0 after wins this season, and Lipscomb is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.