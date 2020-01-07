Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ Louisville
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 9-4; Louisville 11-3
What to Know
The #13 Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. U of L is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
U of L lost to the Florida State Seminoles by a decisive 78-65 margin. F Jordan Nwora did his best for the Cardinals, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with ten boards.
Meanwhile, if Miami (Fla.) was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with a 95-62 whooping from the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. G Chris Lykes just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-15 shooting.
Miami (Fla.) is now 9-4 while U of L sits at 11-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.10% on the season. But the Hurricanes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them 30th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Miami (Fla.).
- Nov 05, 2019 - Louisville 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 74
- Jan 06, 2019 - Louisville 90 vs. Miami (Fla.) 73
- Jan 24, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 78 vs. Louisville 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Louisville 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 66
- Feb 27, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 73 vs. Louisville 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic