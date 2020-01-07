Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Louisville

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 9-4; Louisville 11-3

What to Know

The #13 Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. U of L is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

U of L lost to the Florida State Seminoles by a decisive 78-65 margin. F Jordan Nwora did his best for the Cardinals, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 49% of their total) along with ten boards.

Meanwhile, if Miami (Fla.) was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with a 95-62 whooping from the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. G Chris Lykes just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-15 shooting.

Miami (Fla.) is now 9-4 while U of L sits at 11-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.10% on the season. But the Hurricanes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them 30th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Miami (Fla.).