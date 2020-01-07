Louisville vs. Miami odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven model

The No. 13 Louisville Cardinals look for the season sweep over the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes when they meet in an ACC matchup on Tuesday in Louisville, Ky. The Cardinals (11-3), who are tied for fourth with Boston College at 2-1 in the conference, defeated the Hurricanes (9-4) in the season opener, 87-74, at Miami on Nov. 5. Miami, tied for seventh in the ACC with seven other teams at 1-2, are 3-0 on the road this season.

Tip-off from KFC Yum! Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Louisville is 9-1 at home. The Cardinals are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5.

Louisville vs. Miami spread: Louisville -13.5

Louisville vs. Miami over-under: 143.5 points

Louisville vs. Miami money line: Miami +601, Louisville -980

MIA: Averaging 74.4 points per game

LOU: 10-1 against non-ranked opponents

The Cardinals have dominated the Hurricanes and lead the all-time series 12-4, including 5-0 in Louisville. The Cardinals have won eight of the last 10 meetings with Miami. Louisville has started with at least an 11-3 record through 14 games for the ninth time in 10 years and has a 48-16 (.750) record in its conference home games over the past eight years.

Junior forward Jordan Nwora has been a beast for opposing teams to defend and leads the Cardinals in scoring at 21 points per game. He also averages 7.4 rebounds. In Saturday's loss to Florida State, Nwora poured in a season-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. He opened the season with a 23-point performance at Miami.

But just because the Cardinals have had the upper hand over the Hurricanes, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Louisville vs. Miami spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Hurricanes have been hot and had a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by No. 2 Duke, 95-62. Miami had won nine of 11 prior to that game. The Hurricanes are taking aim at their 12th winning season over the past 13 years and have made the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons. Miami is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games after allowing more than 90 points in its previous game.

Offensively, the Hurricanes have three players averaging 14.6 points or more per game. Junior guard Chris Lykes leads the trio with 15.3 points and 2.8 assists per game, including a 27-point performance Dec. 31 at Clemson. Senior guard Kameron McGusty averages 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, while senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic scores at a 14.6 ppg clip.

