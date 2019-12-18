Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio) basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ No. 3 Louisville
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 5-5; Louisville 10-1
What to Know
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will square off against the #3 Louisville Cardinals on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center.
Miami (Ohio) strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 79-67.
Meanwhile, U of L simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 99-67. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinals was F Jordan Nwora, who had 26 points along with seven rebounds.
The RedHawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped Miami (Ohio) to 5-5 and U of L to 10-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami (Ohio) and U of L clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 23-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
