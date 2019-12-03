Louisville vs. Michigan: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Louisville (home) vs. No. 4 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Louisville 7-0; Michigan 7-0

What to Know

The #4 Michigan Wolverines are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the #1 Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, Michigan took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-64 last Friday. The Wolverines' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but C Jon Teske led the charge as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 boards in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, U of L also played a game with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 71-54 over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. F Dwayne Sutton and F Jordan Nwora were among the main playmakers for the Cardinals as the former had 15 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 25 points along with five rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 52.90%. U of L is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fifth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.90% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolverines.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.