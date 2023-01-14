Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Louisville

Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Cardinals and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between U of L and the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with U of L falling 83-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Mike James, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, falling 65-58. The top scorer for UNC was guard RJ Davis (16 points).

The Cardinals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put U of L at 2-15 and the Tar Heels at 11-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. UNC's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Louisville.