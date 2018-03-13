Louisville vs. Northern Kentucky in NIT: Schedule, streaming info, betting odds, TV

Louisville and Northern Kentucky meet in the first round of the NIT in a battle of teams hoping to get over the disappointment of missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Louisville is favored by seven points, down 4.5 from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.



Viewing Information



Location: Louisville, Ky.

Date: Tuesday, March 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN3.com



About No. 2 Louisville



Few programs had as tough of a February as Louisville. The NCAA upheld a decision to force the Cardinals to vacate their 2013 national title due to rule violations and then they collapsed down the stretch, dropping the final four games of the regular season. A clutch victory over Florida State gave the Cardinals some Selection Sunday hope, but multiple surprising conference tournament championship results squeezed them off the bubble.



About No. 7 Northern Kentucky



One of those surprising conference tournament losses came in the Horizon League, where Northern Kentucky fell 89-80 to Cleveland State in the semifinals. Northern Kentucky (22-9) claimed the regular season conference crown, but an uncharacteristic defensive letdown led to 89 points for the Vikings and an early exit for NKU. The Norse will look to get back to their strong defensive play (66 points per game allowed) to slow Deng Adel (15.4) and the Louisville attack.



Odds, picks against the spread



Oddsmakers opened this game at Louisville -11.5, reflecting the talent differentiation. But the NIT can be as much about who wants to be there as much as any individual player.



Louisville players reportedly voted to decline the NIT invitation, but the school accepted. Northern Kentucky certainly isn't excited about missing out on the NCAA Tournament either, but the motivation edge has to go to the Norse in this game as they look to make a statement against the in-state power.



