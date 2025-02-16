We've got another exciting ACC matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Louisville Cardinals and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 11-13 overall and 8-3 at home, while Louisville is 19-6 overall and 7-2 on the road. The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in their past five games against Louisville.

Louisville is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 145.5 points. Before entering any Louisville vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Notre Dame vs. Louisville spread: Notre Dame +7.5

Notre Dame vs. Louisville over/under: 145.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Louisville money line: Notre Dame: +242, Louisville: -303

Notre Dame vs. Louisville picks: See picks here

Notre Dame vs. Louisville streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Louisville can cover

Everything went Louisville's way against North Carolina State as Louisville made off with a 91-66 win on Wednesday. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 20 or more points this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Louisville to victory, but perhaps none more so than J'Vonne Hadley, who almost dropped a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Terrence Edwards Jr. was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 21 points, five assists and two steals. The Cardinals are 13-1 in their last 14 games and 9-3 against the spread in their past 12 games. See which team to back here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better. The Fighting Irish sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 97-94 victory over Boston College on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish were down 55-41 with 15:43 left in the second half but they still came back for the three-point win.

Notre Dame's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Markus Burton, who had 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tae Davis, who recorded 20 points to go along with six rebounds. Notre Dame smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. See which team to back here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated Notre Dame vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits nearly 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.