Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

The Louisville Cardinals will look to boost their 2019 NCAA Tournament résumé on Sunday when they play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Cardinals (18-11, 9-7) have dropped five of their past six games, but have enough quality victories to enter this matchup as a projected No. 8 seed by CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm. They'll need to take care of business, however, as 9-point favorites in the current Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds in this ACC battle.

For Sunday's game, the model knows the Cardinals need to get back on track after a tough recent run through ACC play. After impressive early season conference victories against teams like North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech, Louisville has dropped three straight and five of six overall.

Losses during that span against Duke, Virginia and Florida State were understandable, but a 20-point blowout against Syracuse and a loss to Boston College (5-10 ACC) are reasons for concern. Louisville is 7-9 against the spread at home this season and has failed to cover its past four games overall.

But a struggling Irish team might allow the Cardinals to cover the Louisville vs. Notre Dame spread on Sunday.

Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12) has lost four in a row straight-up and is second-to-last in the ACC standings. Finding consistent offense has been an issue; the Irish are putting up 70 points per game this season and don't have any players averaging more than 14.

The Irish are also 11-17 against the spread on the season and 6-8 against the number on the road. And with an at-large bid off the table for Notre Dame, the motivational edge might be on Louisville's side.

