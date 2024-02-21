The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16) will aim for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they face the Louisville Cardinals (8-18) on Wednesday night. Notre Dame is also seeking its first three-game ACC winning streak in two seasons. Louisville has won back-to-back home games, and it can pick up its third straight conference home win for the first time since 2021. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 134.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame spread: Louisville -1.5

Louisville vs. Notre Dame over/under: 134.5 points

Louisville vs. Notre Dame money line: Louisville -126, Notre Dame +106

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has won two straight home games in conference play, starting with a 101-92 win over Florida State as a 6.5-point underdog on Feb. 3. The Cardinals added a 79-67 win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 10 in a game that closed as a pick'em. Freshman Kaleb Glenn scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a double-double effort, which were both career highs.

Sophomore guard Mike James leads Louisville with 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Tre White is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Junior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is also in double figures with 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Louisville has won eight of its last 11 home games against Notre Dame, and it has covered the spread in four of its last six outings.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has a chance to pick up a rare three-game winning streak in conference play after beating Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in its last two games. The Fighting Irish were 5.5-point underdogs in their 74-66 win over the Hokies, as Markus Burton finished with 16 points, eight assists and six steals. Burton had 18 points and five assists in a 58-55 win over Georgia Tech last Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish have been sidelined since that victory, so they have a full week of rest under their belt heading into this game. Burton, a freshman guard, leads Notre Dame with 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Louisville only has three wins in its last 20 ACC games. See which team to pick here.

