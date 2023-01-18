Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Louisville

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-6; Louisville 2-16

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 75-72 at home and the Panthers taking the second 65-53.

Pitt strolled past the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 71-60. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: guard Nike Sibande (21), guard Jamarius Burton (19), forward Blake Hinson (13), and guard Nelly Cummings (11).

Meanwhile, U of L was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-59 punch to the gut against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The top scorer for U of L was guard El Ellis (22 points).

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Pittsburgh.