Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Louisville
Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-6; Louisville 2-16
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 75-72 at home and the Panthers taking the second 65-53.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Pitt and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Pitt wrapped it up with a 71-60 win on the road. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nike Sibande (21), guard Jamarius Burton (19), forward Blake Hinson (13), and guard Nelly Cummings (11).
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for U of L this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 80-59 walloping at the North Carolina Tar Heels' hands. Guard El Ellis (22 points) was the top scorer for the Cardinals.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
Series History
Louisville have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Pittsburgh 65 vs. Louisville 53
- Jan 05, 2022 - Louisville 75 vs. Pittsburgh 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Louisville 64 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Jan 14, 2020 - Louisville 73 vs. Pittsburgh 68
- Dec 06, 2019 - Louisville 64 vs. Pittsburgh 46
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisville 66 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 09, 2019 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Louisville 86
- Feb 11, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 02, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 24, 2017 - Louisville 106 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 11, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. Pittsburgh 80
- Feb 24, 2016 - Louisville 67 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Louisville 59 vs. Pittsburgh 41