Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Louisville

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-6; Louisville 2-16

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 75-72 at home and the Panthers taking the second 65-53.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Pitt and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Pitt wrapped it up with a 71-60 win on the road. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nike Sibande (21), guard Jamarius Burton (19), forward Blake Hinson (13), and guard Nelly Cummings (11).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for U of L this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 80-59 walloping at the North Carolina Tar Heels' hands. Guard El Ellis (22 points) was the top scorer for the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 12-6 while Louisville's loss dropped them down to 2-16. In Pittsburgh's win, Nike Sibande had 21 points along with six boards and Jamarius Burton had 19 points. We'll see if U of L have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Pittsburgh.