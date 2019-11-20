Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 2 Louisville Cardinals will look to remain unbeaten when they face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday. The Cardinals (4-0), who beat North Carolina Central 87-58 on Sunday, are 3-0 on their home court this season, while the Spartans (1-4), who dropped a 76-45 decision at Akron on Monday night, are 0-4 on the road. Tip-off from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville is set for 7 p.m. ET, and this is the first meeting between the schools. The Cardinals are 36-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate odds, while the over-under is 140.5. Before making any Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate picks of your own, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times,

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate. Here are the betting lines and trends for South Carolina Upstate vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate spread: Louisville -36

Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate over-under: 140.5 points

Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate money line: South Carolina Upstate +1900, Louisville - 19230769

SCU: Averaging 64.8 points per game

LOU: Owns a 53-game home winning streak in November

The model knows the Cardinals have been red hot from the floor, connecting on 30-of-45 from the field in Sunday's win over North Carolina Central, their best performance since making 70 percent of their field goals in a 94-67 win over Tulane in February 1993. Louisville leads the nation in field goal percentage at 56.6 percent.

Defensively, the Cardinals limited North Carolina Central to 33.3 percent shooting, the third game in a row holding an opponent below 34 percent. Louisville is 10-1 to win it all this season according to the latest college basketball futures.

Offensively, Louisville has been led by junior forward Jordan Nwora, who had a streak of three straight 20-plus games snapped Sunday. He still scored 17 points in just 21 minutes. For the season, he is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in the opener at Miami and added a season-high 23 points.

But just because the Cardinals have been red hot does not guarantee they will cover the Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate spread on Wednesday.

That's because South Carolina Upstate has a pair of sophomore players who can put up points. Guard Everette Hammond is the Spartans' top scorer at 11.6 per game, while forward Bryson Mozone is the top rebounder, averaging nine points and 5.8 boards per game. Hammond's best game was a 27-point performance against Truett-McConnell, while Mozone had 17 points and nine rebounds in a loss to North Carolina Central.

Prior to moving to Division I, South Carolina Upstate experienced success at the NAIA and Division II levels, winning the 1983 NAIA national championship and reaching six Division II Tournaments, the last in 2006.

So who wins South Carolina Upstate vs. Louisville?