Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Louisville

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 4-6; Louisville 6-3

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at KFC Yum! Center.

The point spread favored U of L this past Friday, but luck did not. They fell to the DePaul Blue Demons 62-55. Guard Jarrod West had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-66 to the Southern Jaguars.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.