The No. 13 Louisville Cardinals and the Stanford Cardinal are set to clash in an ACC Tournament 2025 quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. Louisville is 25-6 overall and received a bye to this round as the No. 2 seed in the tourney, while Stanford is 20-12 and is the 7-seed, as the Cardinal knocked off Cal on Wednesday to reach this stage. These teams just met on Saturday in which Louisville prevailed 68-48 at home. Neither program has ever won this tournament before, with this being Stanford's first year in the Athletic Coast Conference.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. U of L is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Stanford odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142.5 points. Before entering any Stanford vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on the Stanford Cardinal vs. Louisville Cardinals. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Louisville vs. Stanford:

Louisville vs. Stanford spread: Louisville -10.5

Louisville vs. Stanford over/under: 142.5 points

Louisville vs. Stanford money line: Louisville: -637, Stanford: +460

STAN: The Cardinal are 14-18 against the spread (ATS) in 2024-25

LOU: U of L is 19-12 ATS this season

Louisville vs. Stanford picks: See picks at SportsLine

Louisville vs. Stanford streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Stanford can cover

Louisville is out to put a dent in Stanford's postseason run, something the California Golden Bears tried (and failed) to do on Wednesday. Stanford walked away with a 78-73 victory over Cal in the ACC tourney second round via a true team effort. Leading the way was Maxime Raynaud, who posted 23 points and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Blakes, who had 21 points to go along with six assists and three steals.

Stanford's 20 wins this season are already tied for their most in a decade, and Raynaud is a big reason why. The Paris native has embraced the move to the ACC as he ranks second in the conference with 20.2 points and leads the ACC with 10.8 rebounds. He's been named All-ACC First-Team and is complemented by a pair of players averaging over 13 points per game. Both Oziyah Sellers (13.3 ppg) and Blakes (13.2 ppg) take some pressure off Raynaud as the Cardinal have three legit options who can take over a game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Louisville can cover

Meanwhile, Louisville had already won eight in a row (a stretch where it outscored opponents by an average of 14.6 points), and it went ahead and made it nine straight in Saturday's 20-point victory over Stanford. Chucky Hepburn put up 16 points in addition to five boards and four steals, while J'Vonne Hadley added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Louisville's 25 victories are its most since going 27-9 in its Elite Eight run in the 2014-15 season. The Cardinals have their own All-ACC First-Team player in Hepburn, who leads the team with 16.3 points and 5.9 assists, in addition to leading the conference with 2.4 steals per game. Additionally, Terrence Edwards Jr. notched an All-ACC Third-Team appearance with 15.8 points per game. Louisville can also take comfort in the fact that it has been a road warrior in regard to the spread this season, posting an 11-3 ATS record away from the KFC Yum! Center. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Louisville vs. Stanford picks

The model has simulated Stanford vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, projecting 148 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations in an A-rated spread pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. Louisville spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.