Louisville vs. Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Louisville
Regular Season Records: Syracuse 18-14; Louisville 24-7
Last Season Records: Louisville 20-13; Syracuse 20-13
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange and the #15 Louisville Cardinals are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in the third round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Orange should still be riding high after a big victory, while U of L will be looking to right the ship.
'Cuse earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the North Carolina Tar Heels with a sharp 81-53 win. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: forward Elijah Hughes (27), guard Buddy Boeheim (17), forward Marek Dolezaj (13), and forward Bourama Sidibe (12). That makes it six consecutive games in which Sidibe has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, U of L was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 57-54 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Forward Jordan Nwora (18 points) was the top scorer for U of L.
A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Orange have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them 27th in college basketball. But U of L is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Cardinals a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won four out of their last six games against Syracuse.
- Feb 19, 2020 - Louisville 90 vs. Syracuse 66
- Feb 20, 2019 - Syracuse 69 vs. Louisville 49
- Feb 05, 2018 - Syracuse 78 vs. Louisville 73
- Feb 26, 2017 - Louisville 88 vs. Syracuse 68
- Feb 13, 2017 - Louisville 76 vs. Syracuse 72
- Feb 17, 2016 - Louisville 72 vs. Syracuse 58
