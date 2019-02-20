Louisville vs. Syracuse odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Cardinals games

An important battle between ACC contenders takes place Wednesday night as the Syracuse Orange host the Louisville Cardinals. Tipoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. ET. This is the first in a series of tough opponents down the stretch in ACC play for the Orange, who need a couple more wins against quality opponents to improve their NCAA Tournament chances. The Cardinals should have more secure postseason footing but are hoping to move past a week in which they were on the short end of a massive 23-point comeback by Duke. The Orange are one-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 133.5 in the latest Louisville vs. Syracuse odds. Before you make any Louisville vs. Syracuse picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney also has emerged as a consistently winning handicapper for SportsLine in all sports. He is having another solid college basketball season, hitting nearly 60 percent of his recent spread picks. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for these programs and has nailed four straight picks in games involving Louisville. Now, he has locked in on the Louisville vs. Syracuse spread from every angle.

Tierney knows the Orange are in need of quality victories as they aim to make their way off what feels like an annual reservation on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Their resume features a familiar mix of impressive wins offset against mystifying losses.

The high point came in a 95-91 overtime win at Duke as a 17-point underdog followed by a pair of home wins. But the Orange have been erratic of late during a 3-3 stretch featuring a pair of wins over Boston College and another against Pittsburgh. Even so, they have won three of their past four at the Carrier Dome and won 78-73 at Louisville last season. In Saturday's 73-58 loss at N.C. State, Frank Howard provided a bright spot with 21 points and five 3-pointers.

But just because Syracuse is in a prime motivation spot doesn't mean it will cover Wednesday against a Louisville club that has plenty of incentive for a breakout performance.

For most of last Tuesday's game, the Cardinals appeared headed toward duplicating Syracuse's feat with a win over top-ranked Duke, only in dominating fashion. They appeared to catch Duke, off its win against Virginia, in a flat spot. They quickly built a double-digit lead with a clear edge in energy and efficiency in transition.

Louisville built a 23-point lead in the second half and was on its way to coasting to a signature win in its first year under coach Chris Mack. But the Blue Devils then caught fire while the Cardinals fatigued and faltered. Cam Reddish hit a pair of free throws in the waning seconds to give Duke the historic comeback victory.

Still, the Cardinals found a way to prevail Saturday against a tough Clemson club despite battling a predictable hangover spot from the Duke loss. The Cardinals again stumbled down the stretch after they appeared to have a win in hand, but Jordan Nwora blocked a potential game-winning shot as time expired.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning toward the under, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has unearthed the critical X-factor he believes will determine the winner and it's only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Louisville vs. Syracuse? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Join SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump all over Wednesday, all from the veteran handicapper who is 4-0 on Louisville picks.