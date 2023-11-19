The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in the opening round of the 2023 Empire Classic. Louisville is 2-1 overall, while Texas is 3-0 overall. It's the first time that these two programs have met since 1997, and both squads are 1-2 against the spread overall.

Louisville is coming off a 4-28 season while Texas went 29-9 despite a midseason coaching change. The Longhorns are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Texas odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 144.5 points. Before entering any Texas vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Texas spread: Louisville +17.5

Louisville vs. Texas over/under: 144.5 points

Louisville vs. Texas money line: Louisville: +1200, Texas: -2543

Louisville vs. Texas picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns enjoyed a cozy 80-64 win over the Rice Owls on Wednesday. Texas can attribute much of its success to Tyrese Hunter, who scored 18 points to go along with four assists and two rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brock Cunningham, who scored eight points while also securing six rebounds and three steals.

Max Abmas also had a solid game with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Abmas averaged 20.8 points per game over four seasons at Oral Roberts before transferring to Texas, where he has averaged 14.7 points per game this season.

What you need to know about Louisville

Meanwhile, everything went the Cardinals' way against the Coppin State Eagles on Wednesday as they made off with a 61-41 win. Louisville held Coppin State starters to just 15 points in the victory and limited the Eagles to just 28.1% shooting from the field.

Tre White posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the USC transfer is averaging 12.7 points and 9.0 rebounds so far this season. The Cardinals are coming off a 4-28 season but have reworked the roster with the additions of White and Skyy Clark.

How to make Louisville vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 87-56 roll on top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.