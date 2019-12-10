Louisville vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 Jimmy V Classic picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven simulation

The No. 1 Louisville Cardinals look to continue their winning ways at Madison Square Garden when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in college basketball's 2019 Jimmy V Classic. The Cardinals (9-0) are 32-27 at MSG and have won 10 straight there and 12 of 13, while the Red Raiders (5-3) are 1-2 on neutral courts this season and are looking to snap a three-game skid. Tip-off from New York City is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Cardinals are seven-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131. Before making any Louisville vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and see what it has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Texas Tech. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Louisville vs. Texas Tech:

Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread: Louisville -7

Louisville vs. Texas Tech over-under: 131 points

Louisville vs. Texas Tech money line: Louisville -324, Texas Tech +250

Louisville is 17th in the nation in field goal percentage at 49.6.

Texas Tech averages 79.0 points per game

Louisville is off to its best start since going 11-0 to start the 2014-15 season. The Cardinals' best-ever start was 14-0 in 1960-61. Louisville, which is looking for its 19th straight winning season, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games after allowing fewer than 50 points in its previous game.

The Cardinals are led by junior forward Jordan Nwora, who was named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week. Nwora is averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season and has scored 20 or more points in six of the team's nine games, including a season-high 28 points against South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 20. His best rebounding game was 12 against Michigan last week in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

But just because the Cardinals have been crushing the opposition does not guarantee they will win or cover the Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread on Tuesday.

That's because Texas Tech is coming off its best-ever season, winning the Big 12 regular-season title for the first time and reaching the NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The Red Raiders are shooting for their fifth straight winning season and fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five years.

Leading Texas Tech is freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (hamstring), who has missed two games -- both losses -- and is looking doubtful to face the Cardinals, although he is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game. If he can't play, look for junior guard Davide Moretti to carry more of the offensive load. Moretti poured in 23 points at Creighton and has scored in double figures in seven of the Red Raiders' eight games.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Louisville spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years.