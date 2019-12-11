Louisville vs. Texas Tech score, takeaways: No. 1 Cardinals go down, lose for the first time this season

NEW YORK -- College basketball's early season slate has never led to this much chaos atop the rankings.

When the polls refresh next Monday, the No. 1 ranking will change for the fifth time in seven weeks, which is a record.

This will be true due to unranked Texas Tech -- riding a three-game losing streak -- knocking off No. 1 Louisville on Tuesday night at the Jimmy V Classic. The Red Raiders' 70-57 win over the Cardinals (9-1) gives credence to those who have been saying for weeks that college basketball lacks an elite tier or historically great team in 2019-20. With approximately one-third of the games scheduled for the regular season having already been played, that's hard to argue.

The Red Raiders were led by Davide Moretti, who scored 18 points

No. 4-ranked Maryland also went down on Tuesday, losing 76-69 to Penn State, dropping the sport's number of unbeaten teams from eight to six: Auburn, Butler, Duquesne, Liberty, Ohio State and San Diego State are the only unscarred remaining.

Texas Tech (6-3) did not have arguably its best player as freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey, who was was out with a hamstring, but neutralized Louisville and shed a harsh light on a lingering issue for the Cards: the team's backcourt has a long way to go. Louisville lacked playmaking capability when and was stymied against Chris Beard's defense, which put up its best performance of the season.

After making it to the national championship game in April, Beard's club has been erratic on offense. The win is TTU's first this season against a team ranked in the top 200 of KenPom. It was a necessary victory for Texas Tech's long-term NCAA Tournament hopes.

This story will be updated