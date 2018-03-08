Louisville vs. Virginia odds: ACC Tournament picks from model on 22-13 run

The ACC tournament rolls on Thursday at noon ET with top-seeded Virginia facing Louisville, a team squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 122.5, also unchanged from the open.

Now, it has simulated Louisville vs. Virginia 10,000 times

We can tell you the computer says De'Andre Hunter of Virginia leads all scorers with 13 points, while Deng Adel and Quentin Snider both go for nine for Louisville. But will those performances be enough to lift the Cardinals to a cover?

The model has taken into account Louisville's status as a bubble team. A win would all but assure it of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (20-12) dropped four of their last five in the regular season, but a huge 82-74 win over Florida State in the second round of the ACC Tournament now has them sitting as one of the last four teams in, according to CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm.

But even though Louisville has a chance to stamp its tournament ticket with a big upset over Virginia doesn't mean the Cardinals are ready to keep it competitive against arguably the nation's best team.

The Cavs (28-2) are looking to solidify a No. 1 seed. They have an elite, top-ranked defense that gives up just 52.8 points per game.

They've been one of the best against the spread this season as well, posting an 18-8 mark and an 11-2 record away from home, but one team that did get a cover against Virginia was Louisville. The Cavaliers escaped with a 67-66 win on the road last week, but Louisville (+4.5) easily covered.

