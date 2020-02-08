Louisville vs. Virginia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven model

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 20-3 overall and 13-1 at home while Virginia is 15-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Cavaliers have been one of college basketball's most under-performing teams based on the odds, as they're just 7-14 against the spread. Meanwhile, Louisville has gone 12-11 against the number this season.

Louisville vs. Virginia spread: Louisville -7.5

Louisville vs. Virginia over-under: 114 points

Louisville vs. Virginia money line: Louisville -341, Virginia +267

What you need to know about Louisville

Louisville was able to grind out a solid 86-76 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Forward Jordan Nwora and forward Dwayne Sutton were among the main playmakers for the Cardinals as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.

Nwora is one of the best players in college basketball and he's averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 43.7 percent from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia beat the Clemson Tigers 51-44 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Braxton Key, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds. Virginia has won four of its last five games and hasn't allowed more than 63 points since Dec. 22 against South Carolina. Look for Virginia's defensive intensity to be key if the Cavaliers are about to keep the Cardinals from covering the 7.5-point Louisville vs. Virginia spread.

Two defensive stats to consider: the Cardinals have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 37.3 percent, which places them fifth in college basketball. As for the Cavaliers, they enter the contest with only 50.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

