Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 90-58 roll

One game separates No. 15 Louisville (18-3, 7-2 ACC) and No. 12 Virginia Tech (18-3, 7-2 ACC) from the top of the ACC standings, so their Monday night battle at 7 p.m. ET could be the difference-maker in the conference this season. The Hokies, who could have as few as seven scholarship players available, are listed as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the Over-Under for total points Vegas expects to be scored is set at 136 after late money came in on the under.

The model has taken Virginia Tech's tough defensive mindset into account. Coach Buzz Williams was short-handed against NC State over the weekend, but a historic effort on that end of the court helped Virginia Tech get a 47-24 win over the Wolfpack. Yes, they held a Division I college basketball team to only 24 points.

Guard Justin Robinson (14.4 points per game, 5.4 assists per game) missed that game with a foot injury and will be out on Monday. But Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17.5 points per game) stepped up, and his ability to go off for 20 or more on any given night gives Tech enough of a presence on offense to back its strong defense. The Hokies are also 13-8 against the spread this season overall and 11-6 as a favorite.

But just because the Hokies are strong defensively doesn't mean they'll cover the Virginia Tech vs. Louisville spread.

The Cardinals took several hits in non-conference play as they took on a rugged schedule that included Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette, Seton Hall, Indiana and Kentucky, among others. But they've looked strong in ACC play with wins over North Carolina and NC State already.

They'll test Tech's defense with an offense that has averaged almost 80 points per game facing a rough schedule. And Louisville is tough defensively as well, giving up just 68.1 points per game. With Virginia Tech star guard Justin Robinson (foot) among the players out for Monday's ACC battle, the Cardinals have a chance to keep it closer than four points.

