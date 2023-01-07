Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Louisville
Current Records: Wake Forest 10-5; Louisville 2-13
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-69 at home and Wake Forest taking the second 99-77.
The Cardinals were just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Syracuse Orange. Guard El Ellis (20 points) and guard Mike James (19 points) were the top scorers for U of L. James hadn't helped his team much against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Mike James' points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, falling 88-79. Despite their defeat, Wake Forest got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Andrew Carr, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds, was the best among equals.
The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 9. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-11), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
U of L is now 2-13 while the Demon Deacons sit at 10-5. U of L is 1-11 after losses this year, Wake Forest 3-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Louisville have won six out of their last eight games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wake Forest 99 vs. Louisville 77
- Dec 29, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Wake Forest 69
- Jan 13, 2021 - Louisville 77 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Wake Forest 76
- Jan 30, 2019 - Louisville 82 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisville 96 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Mar 01, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. Louisville 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Louisville 65 vs. Wake Forest 57