Wake Forest @ Louisville

Current Records: Wake Forest 10-5; Louisville 2-13

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at KFC Yum! Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with U of L winning the first 73-69 at home and Wake Forest taking the second 99-77.

The Cardinals were just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 70-69 to the Syracuse Orange. Guard El Ellis (20 points) and guard Mike James (19 points) were the top scorers for U of L. James hadn't helped his team much against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Mike James' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, falling 88-79. Despite their defeat, Wake Forest got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Andrew Carr, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds, was the best among equals.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 9. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-11), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

U of L is now 2-13 while the Demon Deacons sit at 10-5. U of L is 1-11 after losses this year, Wake Forest 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last eight games against Wake Forest.