Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Louisville
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-1; Louisville 0-9
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 9 p.m. ET. WKU will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.
A victory for U of L just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-53 walloping at the Florida State Seminoles' hands. Guard El Ellis wasn't much of a difference maker for U of L; Ellis played for 32 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, things were close when WKU and the Wright State Raiders clashed this past Saturday, but WKU ultimately edged out the opposition 64-60.
The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past nine games, so buyers beware.
U of L came up short against the Hilltoppers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 82-72. Maybe U of L will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.33
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Western Kentucky.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Louisville 72
- Dec 01, 2020 - Louisville 75 vs. Western Kentucky 54
- Nov 29, 2019 - Louisville 71 vs. Western Kentucky 54
- Dec 19, 2015 - Louisville 78 vs. Western Kentucky 56