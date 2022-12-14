Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Louisville

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-1; Louisville 0-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 9 p.m. ET. WKU will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for U of L just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-53 walloping at the Florida State Seminoles' hands. Guard El Ellis wasn't much of a difference maker for U of L; Ellis played for 32 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, things were close when WKU and the Wright State Raiders clashed this past Saturday, but WKU ultimately edged out the opposition 64-60.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past nine games, so buyers beware.

U of L came up short against the Hilltoppers when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 82-72. Maybe U of L will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.33

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last four games against Western Kentucky.