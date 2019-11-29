Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 2 Louisville (home) vs. Western Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Louisville 6-0; Western Kentucky 6-1

What to Know

The #2 Louisville Cardinals will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. U of L is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Akron Zips 82-76 on Sunday. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: F Jordan Nwora (18), C Steven Enoch (17), G Ryan McMahon (10), and F Dwayne Sutton (10).

As for WKU, WKU has more to be thankful for after their game against the Fordham Rams. WKU also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 69-64 over Fordham. The Hilltoppers can attribute much of their success to C Charles Bassey, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 6-0 and the Hilltoppers to 6-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L enters the matchup with 53% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. WKU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.80% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.