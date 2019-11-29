Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisville vs. Western Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Louisville (home) vs. Western Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Louisville 6-0; Western Kentucky 6-1
What to Know
The #2 Louisville Cardinals will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. U of L is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Cardinals took down the Akron Zips 82-76 on Sunday. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: F Jordan Nwora (18), C Steven Enoch (17), G Ryan McMahon (10), and F Dwayne Sutton (10).
As for WKU, WKU has more to be thankful for after their game against the Fordham Rams. WKU also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 69-64 over Fordham. The Hilltoppers can attribute much of their success to C Charles Bassey, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 6-0 and the Hilltoppers to 6-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L enters the matchup with 53% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. WKU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.80% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2015 - Louisville 78 vs. Western Kentucky 56
