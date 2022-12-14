Western Kentucky snapped a nine-game losing streak to Louisville with a 10-point win last season, and it has a great chance to build a winning streak of its own against the Cardinals Wednesday night. Louisville is a dismal 0-9 this season, while the Hilltoppers are 8-1 and looking to move to 3-0 in road games. Western Kentucky is off to its best start under head coach Rick Stansbury, who's had four 20-win seasons since coming to WKU in 2016.

Tip-off from the KFC Yum! Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Hilltoppers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 134.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds for Western Kentucky vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky spread: Louisville +7.5

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 134 points

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky money line: Louisville +270, Western Kentucky -340

What you need to know about Louisville

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Louisville when it lost 75-53 to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. One thing holding the Cardinals back was El Ellis' disappointing performance, after he struggled to come away with 15 points on a 5-for-17 shooting night with five turnovers. Nobody else hit double-digit scoring in the game for Louisville, and the team shot just 35.1% from the field.

Ellis has averaged 15.6 points and has hit 40% of his 3-pointers this season, but he's shot just 35.8% from the floor overall. The next-best scorer for the Cards is Jae'lyn Withers, who averages 8.6 points and five rebounds per outing. The thing that Louisville has arguably done best is create turnovers, and it forces opponents into 12.2 per game. However, the Cardinals give the ball away 17 times per contest.

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is off to a hot start, but has still had to win a few close ones like it did on Saturday against Wright State, 64-60. The Hilltoppers hadn't played a game since November 30, so rust might have been a factor in not being able to separate more. The long layoff didn't affect Dayvion McKnight, however, who scored 32 points and had four steals in the win. Emmanuel Akot also had a nice performance, with 12 points in the victory.

One thing that WKU has done particularly well is protect its own basket, and the Hilltoppers average 6.3 blocks per game. Jamarion Sharp has been the leader in that area and is responsible for 4.8 of those swats per contest. McKnight is also the team's top on-ball defender and comes away with 2.1 steals per game.

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Western Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations.

