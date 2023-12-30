Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-6, Loyola Chi. 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chi. will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Ramblers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Buccaneers, taking the game 72-59.

Loyola Chi. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dame Adelekun out in front who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Miles Rubin was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 75-63. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Ramblers' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Chippewas, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.