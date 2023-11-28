Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Chicago State 2-6, Loyola Chi. 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.19

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Chicago State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Chicago State found out the hard way. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-71 punch to the gut against the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over the Eagles on Thursday. The success was a return to things as normal for Loyola Chi., who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 88-65 upset defeat to Creighton.

Jayden Dawson and Braden Norris were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 14 points along with 3 steals and the latter scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Cougars' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-6. As for the Ramblers, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Chicago State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Chicago State: they have a less-than-stellar 1-6-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chicago State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 15.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 3 years.