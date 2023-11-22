Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Creighton 4-0, Loyola Chi. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Creighton has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 4:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center. Creighton has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 368 points over their last four contests.

Creighton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 29 pointsthree times now. They took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 82-50 win over the Tigers. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-27.

Creighton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Baylor Scheierman out in front who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Trey Alexander was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Privateers 73-70.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Des Watson, who scored 19 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Dame Adelekun, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bluejays' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.0 points per game. As for the Ramblers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Creighton was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Chi. in their previous matchup back in March of 2019, winning 70-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Creighton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Chi. and Creighton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.