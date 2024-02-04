Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Davidson 12-8, Loyola Chi. 14-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Gentile Arena. Davidson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Loyola Chi., who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over the Billikens.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Desmond Watson, who scored 20 points along with two steals and two blocks. Watson didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Rams last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Braden Norris, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Davidson faltered in their match on Saturday. They fell 63-58 to the Rams. Davidson has not had much luck with the Rams recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Davidson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Connor Kochera, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they dropped their record down to 12-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Loyola Chi. suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Loyola Chi. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Davidson has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last 5 years.