Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-8, Loyola Chi. 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Saint Joseph's took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They snuck past Duquesne with a 76-72 win.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Xzayvier Brown, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Erik Reynolds II was another key player, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. fought the good fight in their overtime match against George Mason on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 58-53 to the Patriots. The contest marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Saint Joseph's victory bumped their record up to 13-8. As for Loyola Chi., their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-8.

Everything came up roses for Saint Joseph's against Loyola Chi. in their previous matchup on January 11th, as the team secured a 93-57 win. In that game, Saint Joseph's amassed a halftime lead of 53-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Loyola Chi..