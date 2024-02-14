Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 16-8, Loyola Chi. 17-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Joseph's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gentile Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Saint Joseph's has not done well against the Billikens recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hawks slipped by the Billikens 87-86. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Cameron Brown and Xzayvier Brown were among the main playmakers for Saint Joseph's as the former scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two steals and the latter scored 27 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with an 81-73 win over the Colonials.

Des Watson and Sheldon Edwards were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and the latter scored 18 points.

The Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Ramblers, their victory bumped their record up to 17-7.

Saint Joseph's couldn't quite finish off the Ramblers when the teams last played back in January and fell 78-75. Can Saint Joseph's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Loyola Chi..