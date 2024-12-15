Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: San Fran. 8-2, Loyola Chi. 8-0

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the San Fran. Dons in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Fiserv Forum. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Ramblers: 63.6, the Dons: 61.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Loyola Chi. will head into Saturday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big last Tuesday (they won by 22) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged South Florida out 74-72. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Kymany Houinsou, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Houinsou had some trouble finding his footing against Eastern Michigan last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Miles Rubin, who scored seven points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, San Fran. came tearing into Wednesday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 68-52 victory over the Warriors. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but the Dons were the better team in the second half.

Ndewedo Newbury was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three blocks. His performance made up for a slower match against Saint Louis on Thursday.

San Fran. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Loyola Chi.'s win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-0. As for San Fran., their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Loyola Chi. just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've made 48.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over San Fran. in their previous matchup back in January of 2022, winning 79-74. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does San Fran. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.