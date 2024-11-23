Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Tulsa 3-2, Loyola Chi. 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will take on the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Golden Hurricane were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Tulsa had been on a four-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Little Rock put an end to it on Wednesday. Tulsa fell 71-57 to Little Rock. The match marked the Golden Hurricane's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Tyshawn Archie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. entered their tilt with Southern Utah on Tuesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They managed a 76-72 win over the Thunderbirds. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Kymany Houinsou and Francis Nwaokorie were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals and the latter scored nine points in addition to seven rebounds. Nwaokorie had some trouble finding his footing against Princeton last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Loyola Chi. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Tulsa's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-2. As for Loyola Chi., their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulsa beat Loyola Chi. 88-77 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 11-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last 2 years.