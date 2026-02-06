The Loyola Chicago Ramblers battle the Davidson Wildcats in a key Atlantic 10 matchup on Friday night. Loyola Chicago is coming off a 71-61 win over La Salle on Tuesday, while Davidson dropped a 91-82 decision to 19th-ranked Saint Louis that same night. The Ramblers (6-18, 2-9 Atlantic 10), who are 14th in the conference, are 1-6 on the road this season. The Wildcats (13-9, 5-5 Atlantic 10), who are tied for sixth in the league, are 7-6 on their home floor.

Tipoff from John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Davidson leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 79-64 win in Chicago on Jan. 7. Davidson is a 11.5-point favorite in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 14 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 8-1 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson:

Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson over/under: 138.5 points Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson money line: Davidson -847, Loyola Chicago +570 Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson picks: See picks at SportsLine Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in six of the past nine Loyola Chicago games and in the last Davidson game. The Ramblers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Wildcats are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Ramblers to have four players register 10.3 points or more, including Justin Moore's projected 14.3 points. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 11.2 or more points, led by Josh Scovens, who is projected to score 13.4 points. The model projects a combined total of 143 points as the Over clears in more than 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.