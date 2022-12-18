Who's Playing

Albany @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Albany 4-8; Loyola Chicago 5-5

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Joseph J. Gentile Center.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Albany and the LIU Sharks this past Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Great Danes wrapped it up with a 76-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Clemson Tigers two weeks ago, taking their matchup 76-58. Loyola Chicago's forward Philip Alston was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Albany have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Albany to 4-8 and Loyola Chicago to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Great Danes and the Ramblers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.