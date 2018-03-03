Loyola-Chicago vs. Bradley: How to watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds

Bradley looks to make it two straight vs. Loyola in the MVC semis on Saturday

How to watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Bradley

  • Date: Saturday, March 3
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

Odds and analysis

Odds via SportsLine: Loyola-Chicago -6.5

Analysis: The last time Loyola-Chicago lost this season was to Bradley in a 69-67 thriller back in late-January. Saturday's MVC semifinals matchup between the two should provide similar fireworks.

Although Bradley limped into the postseason as losers of five of its last seven, the Braves have proven to be a tough matchup with the Ramblers. And keep an eye on Nate Kennell: he might be an X-factor for Bradley to pull off the upset. He's a streaky shooter but can get hot and light it up from outside.

