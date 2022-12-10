Who's Playing

Clemson @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Clemson 8-2; Loyola Chicago 4-5

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will take on the Clemson Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Loyola Chicago made easy work of the Green Bay Phoenix on Tuesday and carried off a 70-46 win. Guard Braden Norris was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Ramblers, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Towson Tigers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. It was another big night for Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Loyola Chicago up to 4-5 and Clemson to 8-2. The Ramblers are 1-2 after wins this season, Clemson 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.