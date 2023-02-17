Who's Playing

Dayton @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Dayton 17-9; Loyola Chicago 9-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are heading back home. The Ramblers and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Loyola Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday, sneaking past 64-62. The top scorer for Loyola Chicago was guard Braden Norris (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but last week Dayton proved too difficult a challenge. Dayton strolled past Saint Louis with points to spare, taking the game 70-56. The Flyers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Toumani Camara, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and guard Malachi Smith, who had 14 points and six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Camara has had at least ten rebounds.

The Ramblers are now 9-16 while Dayton sits at 17-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Loyola Chicago is stumbling into the matchup with the 350th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. Dayton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.