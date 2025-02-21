The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10) will wrap up their season series with the Dayton Flyers (18-8, 8-5) on Friday night. Dayton picked up an overtime win in the first meeting on Jan. 18, but Loyola Chicago has won five of its last six games. The Ramblers are coming off a 77-60 win at Davidson on Tuesday, remaining tied with the Flyers for third place in the conference standings. Dayton has won four of its last five games, escaping with a 77-76 win over Duquesne last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gentile Arena. Dayton is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dayton-Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -2.5

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton over/under: 140.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton money line: Dayton: -132, Loyola Chicago: +110

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

Loyola Chicago is riding a three-game winning streak and has won five of its last six games, including a 77-69 win at Davidson on Tuesday. The Ramblers entered that contest as 2.5-point underdogs, but junior guard Jayden Dawson scored 24 points to help his team spring the upset. He shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 10 from 3-point range while adding three rebounds and three assists.

The Ramblers are a few close calls away from being in contention at the top of the conference standings, as two of their Atlantic 10 losses have come in overtime. Dawson is the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Loyola Chicago has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, and it is 11-2 against the spread in its last 13 February games.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton has been racking up wins as well, winning four of its last five games to remain tied for third place in the standings. The Flyers have picked up multiple road wins during that stretch, beating Saint Louis as 2.5-point underdogs and covering the spread as 8-point favorites in a win at Fordham. They escaped with a 77-76 win over Duquesne on Saturday, powered by a 19-point performance from senior guard Enoch Cheeks.

Senior forward Zed Key added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench, shooting 6 of 7 from the floor. The Flyers already beat the Ramblers once this season, as Cheeks poured in 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting. Starters Malachi Smith and Javon Bennett each scored 15 points in that victory, going a combined 10 of 11 from the free throw stripe.

The model has simulated Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over

So who wins Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?