Who's Playing

George Washington @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: George Washington 6-7; Loyola Chicago 6-6

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Ramblers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Loyola Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Stanford Cardinal when they played last Thursday, losing 75-62. Four players on Loyola Chicago scored in the double digits: guard Braden Norris (18), guard Marquise Kennedy (14), forward Philip Alston (11), and forward Tom Welch (10).

Meanwhile, the matchup between George Washington and the Seattle Redhawks on Sunday was not particularly close, with George Washington falling 85-67. The top scorer for George Washington was guard Brendan Adams (19 points).

The Ramblers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Loyola Chicago is now 6-6 while the Colonials sit at 6-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola Chicago is 358th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17 on average. George Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 8-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.