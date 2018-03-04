Loyola-Chicago vs. Illinois State odds: MVC tournament championship game picks from proven model

An NCAA Tournament automatic bid is on the line Sunday between the Illinois State Redbirds and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers when they tip off at 2:05 p.m. ET for the Missouri Valley Conference title. You can catch the game on CBS.



Illinois State needed overtime to knock off Southern Illinois in one semifinal, while Loyola-Chicago broke away late from Bradley in the other.



The Ramblers opened as nine-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 137.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a red-hot 7-1 streak on its recent college basketball picks.



The model knows Loyola-Chicago's best chance to keep it within the spread -- or win outright -- is to free up star guard Clayton Custer on the perimeter. He leads the team in scoring and is fierce from beyond the arc, knocking down 45 percent of his three-pointers.



Illinois State can cover the spread by feeding the rock to junior forward Milik Yarbrough in the paint. He's averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 boards and 4.7 assists. The Redbirds will need to get him involved inside and Keyshawn Evans ready from outside. The team's best guard is hitting 43 percent of his shots from downtown.



Loyola-Chicago is 13-4 against the spread in its past 17 games, but the underdog is 9-0 ATS in the previous nine head-to-head matchups.



