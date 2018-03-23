Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks from model on 21-9 roll

It's OK to admit you didn't have Kansas State facing Loyola-Chicago on your bracket. Nevertheless, that's the matchup we have in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The No. 11 seed Ramblers (31-5) face the No. 9 seed Wildcats (25-11) on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET in Atlanta.



The line was posted as a pick'em -- oddsmakers aren't sure which way to lean on this one.



We can tell you it is projecting Barry Brown Jr. to lead K-State with 16 points, while Aundre Jackson and Clayton Custer each score 10 for balanced Loyola.



Loyola-Chicago may have the look and feel of a Cinderella, but the Ramblers won the competitive Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles. They've won 17 of their last 18 and went 2-0 in non-conference play against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams, beating Florida and Wright State.



The Ramblers certainly haven't been dominant in the Big Dance -- their three wins are by a combined four points -- but they've found ways to win, just as they did in the regular season.



K-State is 8-3 in its last 11 overall and 7-4 ATS. The Wildcats survived a season-long gauntlet in Big 12, going 5-10 against tournament teams this season (a combined 0-7 against fellow Sweet 16 rivals Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia).



Loyola has been one of the nation's top teams against the spread, going 23-9. They've been reliable away from home (16-4), as an underdog (7-1) or when the spread is within two points either way (4-0). But will that trend continue in the 2018 Elite Eight?



