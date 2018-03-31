Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four picks from model that's 8-1

Third-seed Michigan takes on 11-seed Loyola-Chicago in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. Michigan is favored by 5.5 and the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 129.5, up one from the opening line. Michigan has been favored in every NCAA Tournament 2018 game so far, whereas Loyola-Chicago has been an underdog each time.



Now the computer has simulated Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan 10,000 times and come up with some surprising results.



The model knows Loyola (32-5) is just the fourth 11-seed to make it to the Final Four since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985.



The Ramblers, inspired by 98-year old team chaplain Sister Jean, have been the surprise of the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Miami (64-62), Tennessee (63-62), and Nevada (69-68) in tight contests. They then rolled past Kansas State, 78-62, in the Elite Eight to punch their ticket to San Antonio.



But this team isn't a fluke. The Ramblers were regular season and conference tournament champions in the MVC and have lost just one game since early January. Overall, they've won 14 games in a row and 21 of their last 22.

Loyola-Chicago has also been outstanding against the spread this season, going 24-9. They've covered all four NCAA Tournament 2018 games so far.



But standing in the way of this Cinderella story is Michigan -- a team that has also experienced plenty of madness this March.



The Wolverines (32-7) needed a clutch buzzer-beater to survive Houston in the second round. They then rolled through Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, but had to hold off a late charge from Florida State in the Elite Eight to advance to San Antonio.



They also rely on a tough defense that gives up an average of just 63.1 points and held FSU to 54. Offensively, 6-foot-11 forward Moritz Wagner is the player to watch; he's averaged 15 points over the last three contests.



Michigan is also rock solid against the spread, going 22-13 this season. They've covered in six of their last nine non-conference games.



