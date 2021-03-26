A spot in the Elite Eight will be on the line when the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and Oregon State Beavers collide in a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The eighth-seeded Ramblers (26-4), who won the Missouri Valley regular season and tournament titles, are coming off a decisive, 71-58 victory over No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round. Meanwhile, the 12th-seeded Beavers (19-12) have won five straight games -- three in the Pac-12 Tournament just to earn a berth in the 68-team field plus two more over Tennessee and Oklahoma State in the first two rounds.

Tip-off is set for 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ramblers are favored by seven points in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 125.

Loyola vs. Oregon State spread: Ramblers -7

Loyola vs. Oregon State over-under: 125 points

Loyola vs. Oregon State money line: Loyola -300, Oregon State +240

LOY: Team leads the country in defensive efficiency (86.1 points allowed per 100 possessions)

OSU: Team leads the Pac-12 in 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.1)

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

Loyola is arguably the best defensive team in the country. The Ramblers lead the country in points allowed per 100 possessions (86.1). They also lead the country in points allowed per game (55.8). In the team's upset of Illinois, Loyola frustrated the Fighting Illini into 17 turnovers and 4-of-14 shooting on 3-pointers.

In addition, senior Cameron Krutwig is in the midst of an All-American season. The 6-foot-9 senior from Algonquin, Ill., averages 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. Over the last four games he has been even better, contributing 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while also adding 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals. For his efforts this season, he was an AP Third-Team All-American selection.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State is playing its best basketball of the season. Over their last five games, all wins, the Beavers are shooting 42.1 percent (45-for-107) from beyond the 3-point arc. That's a significant improvement over their season average from deep (35.6 percent).

In addition, senior Ethan Thompson is on a roll. The 6-foot-5 guard from Los Angeles is averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. In the team's victory over Oklahoma State, he outshined presumptive NBA No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

How to make Oregon State vs. Loyola Chicago picks

