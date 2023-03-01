Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-20; Loyola Chicago 9-19

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Rhode Island Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Loyola Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Saint Louis Billikens when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-62. Four players on the Ramblers scored in the double digits: forward Philip Alston (15), guard Ben Schwieger (12), guard Braden Norris (11), and forward Tom Welch (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Rhode Island as they fell 74-71 to the Fordham Rams this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Loyola Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-9 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Loyola Chicago at 9-19 and Rhode Island at 8-20. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ramblers are stumbling into the contest with the 43rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.49

Odds

The Ramblers are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.